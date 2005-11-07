Work Life Meets Night Life

As the current issue’s cover story makes clear, creative and productive cities need to offer creative cultural outlets and options for the people who live and work in the area in order to succeed. So it’s slightly interesting to see that Bangalore, one of the emergent outsourcing epicenters in India, has banned dancing in night clubs . (Subscription required to access the Wall Street Journal online.)

Bangalore has attracted a number of call center companies, technology businesses, and even schools dedicated to a new breed of worker — which have in turn attracted a host of younger, creative business thinkers and professionals. This move — arguably made on moral grounds — could have intriguing impact on the continued growth of offshoring.

After all, regardless of where your business is based, if I can’t dance, I don’t want to be a part of your workplace revolution.