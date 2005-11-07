advertisement
Holding on Through the Holidays

By Heath Row1 minute Read

With the holidays on the approach, it’s time to begin planning for what doesn’t need to be a slow season. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Star-Tribune offers several ideas about how to remain productive in the thick of vacations and office parties.

  • Know who’s going to be in when
  • Assign proxies. Where will calls and emails be forwarded?
  • Cross-train as necessary
  • Define crises clearly so people don’t overreact
  • Delegate troubleshooting; who’s next in line?
  • Give people the support they need to solve problems with the resources at hand

How do you prepare for holiday absences?

