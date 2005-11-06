advertisement
Televisionary Healthcare

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Thursday’s airing of the PBS program By the People will feature neurosurgeon Ben Carson, whose work Fast Company considered several years ago. Might be a good way to learn more about what he does — and how — as well as to see what’s happened in his career and practice since we profiled him.

