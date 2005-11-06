Parking, Parking, Just Great

Want to find easier parking — and pay less — when traveling on business? The Park ‘N Fly network operates about 40 facilities around the country. Located off airport, they offer shuttle service to airport, and in New York alone, parking costs about $10 less per day. Then there’s Discount Airport Parking Reservations. At 65 airports, the service has negotiated lower prices for people who use the service, and frequent customer surveys highlight the cream of the crop to even better help you.