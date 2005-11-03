advertisement
Holiday by Design

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Today is World Usability Day, a holiday intended to highlight the importance of the user experience in design. The organizers have collected stories about what they term “everyday usability,” examples of simple ways technology can improve the world. The resource might make interesting parallel reading to This Is Broken, which highlights bad design.

