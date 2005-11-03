Innovation: Build or Buy?

During the tech boom of the late ’90s, many large companies tried to buy smaller companies developing disruptive tachnologies — rather than developing them themselves . Cisco, for example, acquired 70 companies between 1992 and 2000, and just two in 2001.

Many of those purchases were made based on a set of assumptions that Wharton professor Saikat Chaudhur now says are flawed. In a recent Knowledge@Wharton feature, Chaudhur outlines four challenges faced when buying innovation. Among them:

integrative complexity due to technological incompatibilities

integrative complexity due to the “maturity” of a target company

the unpredictability of a product’s performance trajectory (“technical uncertainty”)

the unpredictability of that product’s market (“market uncertainty”)

What do you think is the beter route: building or buying innovations? If the latter, what have you learned in terms of making such an acquisition succeed?