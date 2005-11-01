Samsung’s Battlecry

Samsung is taking on Apple. Samsung says their music players are doing well in countries without iTunes. They hope offering a music service may bring them success in markets where the iPod+iTunes combo dominates. Logically speaking, it makes sense. But isn’t it a bit late to enter the fray? As Steve Jobs pointed out, there are 200 million copies of iTunes in circulation.
But, there is something to be said for disrupters. If Samsung’s service provides a different experience, with something unique that iTunes doesn’t do (which isn’t much these days), they will find an audience. No company’s dominance is absolute–even golden apples can become rotten.