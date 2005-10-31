Food Service, Social Service

Imagine a restaurant at which you aren’t allowed to pay your bill but can agree to pay the bill of a party seated in the future. And your bill was paid for by someone who ate there before you arrived. Such is the idea behind the Seva Cafe in a high-end shopping district in Ahmedabad, India.
The “pay-it-forward” restaurant also posts its receipts on a wall, donates tips to charity, and encourages patrons to volunteer at the cafe — as well as eat there. Volunteers examine some of the ideas behind the project, as well as the evolution of the experience.
A worthy idea!