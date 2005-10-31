Report from the Futurists

Futurists who have tired of being relegated to the second string are organizing to advocate for the value of futures studies. Today, for one day only, futurists are reclaiming Wikipedia’s “future studies” topic in what they’re calling a “one-day raid.”
Starting at 9.00 am Australian time on 31 October and working around the world to midnight, Hawaii time, on 31 October: we will expand, explain, augment, and illustrate both academic and applied activities in futures studies all around the world.
Should be interesting.
[Thanks, Wendy!]