Two All Beef Patties…

McDonald’s has had enough of bad press. The company is pushing a new campaign that promotes the quality of the ingredients it uses in its food. It will reportedly add listings to its Website citing the sources of all ingredients.

If you go to the site now the “food quality” section is still mostly fluff — without those hard facts about suppliers. Where are the names? The inspection records of those factories and farms? If McDonald’s really adds these things it would be a considerable step toward transparency. Posting the nutrition information on the Website was a good start. Now if only they made their nutrition charts easier to find in the restaurants.

Will such transparency help McDonald’s undo some of the damage to its brand — or reclaim some of the business it lost — because of all the negative attention it received over the last few years? Will seeing that information get you to buy more Big Macs?