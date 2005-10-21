Better Science Through Video Games

Want to make your kid smarter? Tell him to put down that book and pick up a joystick. Playing video games is actually more of an intellectual challenge than reading, says Steve Johnson, author of “Everything Bad is Good for You” at Friday afternoon’s session of PopTech!

“Decision making doesn’t happen the same way in books as in games,” he says. “Video games teach the scientific method: Build a working hypothesis, test it, and if it doesn’t work, try again.

“The ability to make the right decisions at the right time based on the information in front of you is the very definition of being smart,” he says.