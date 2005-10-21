It seems GoDaddy.com has a new service, appraising the value of domain names. There are two price points, one with two-hour turnaround and one with a more comprehensive report that takes two business days. While this is a logical extension of GoDaddy’s business, I wonder if it’s a good thing for the Web.

While the frenzy for domain names has heated up again, I would hate to see domain names becoming even more of a commodity, with companies and speculators once again buying and selling names at absurd prices. That kind of land grab could have disappointing consequences for individuals and even small businesses. Users who want premium URLs for genuine purposes may be burned. And for what? When a corporation finally gets the URL it’s likely to simply redirect surfers to its main site.

Of course, that’s only if this appraisal service speeds the renewed rush to snatch up domains. Do you think such frantic buying will occur? Do you think the common user will be left out?