Say Nothing

Business advice no longer comes from just conventional sources these days. Though they have neither an MBA or corporate experience on their CVs, Jesus and Ghenghis Khan (among other notable mavens of commerce) are being offered by gimmick-seeking publishers as posessors of sage business counsel.

But I would urge those really anxious for input from the anti-spreadsheet crowd to turn their attention to last week’s winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, Harold Pinter. His advice can be summed up in one word: Silence.

Pinter’s pauses are legendary. An entire taxonomy of pauses, silences, and moments of freighted intent hanging in pendancy is required to stage his often wordless scripts.

And these silences are what business needs more of. We’re deep in a high-chatter, instant response, fill-the-frequency verbal flood. Meetings are a series of backed up, stacked up mini-speeches.

Of course, the more we talk the less we think. We’re so afraid that someone will get ahead of us that there’s barely a nano-second of silence. We’re afraid of it. We’re amped up and silence is a symbol of indecision or lack of clarity or a lack of forward motion. We’re dangerously ponderless.

Imagine, if you will, a business meeting as a Pinter play. Those sometimes ominoius silences would snap a few key points into resolute focus, the way white space around a wall brings meaning and attention to a painting.