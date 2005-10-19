The Graphic Art of Goals

OK, one final tool along the lines of the project storyboards and to-do list and then I’ll get off my planning and time management kick. (Interesting how certain things hit your radar more readily than they might otherwise when you’re in a certain mindset!)

Lift International’s goal map templates come across as somewhat new agey given their goal-setting speak, but the worksheet itself looks eminently productive. By dividing goals into subgoals and identifying what steps need to be taken, as well as what tools you need and who you need to work with, it’ll be easier to map your path to a completed project. The worksheet could also aid the development of project proposals because it identifies all the moving pieces and necessary parts.

