From to Do, to Done

In line with the downloadable storyboard tools I pointed to last week, I just came across another PDF tool that may be of use. A colleague of mine says that at the beginning of every day, you should identify the One Thing you need to get done. Not started, not in process, but done — closed, finished.

American Digest expands that somewhat with their Not Insane To-Do List. The downloadable 3-by-5 card-sized tool is simple: You get three to-do’s a day. That’s it. Three. If there are more, they roll over into the next day’s three slots.

While this might seem lazy, I don’t think it is. How many things on your to-do list are actually Things to Do? And how many are steps you need to take to get there? (A la, “Call Laura” is not a valid to-do list item… Surely there’s something bigger that calling her leads toward.)

[via Focused Performance]