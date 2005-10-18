Hello, I Must Be Blogging

Hi everybody. I’m John Bitzer, a new editor here at fastcompany.com. I suspect I’ll be blogging quite a bit in the coming days and weeks, so you might as well know who I am. That way you can put my opinions in context — and I do have opinions.

I spent most of my career in the music business: first as a musician, then as a magazine editor, and more recently as a web editor. In 1996, I co-founded Allstar, one of the first-ever music web sites. We covered music industry news on a regular basis, launched one of the first email newsletters, and generally had a good time figuring out what worked on the web in those days and what didn’t. Later, I performed a similar role as the editor of CDNOW, a big music retailer of the dot com era. It was particularly challenging establishing a strong editorial voice — with all of the journalistic ethics that entails — in an e-commerce environment.

In that job, I dealt mostly with the blurring line between content and commerce. That convergence has only deepened in the years since, and I’ll be writing about the issues that have sprung from it.

But a lot of other convergence is happening as well: technology is revolutionizing all aspects of the media industry, and it’s exciting to watch every angle of it unfold. New business models are emerging in every corner: in the content arena (music, television, radio, film, print); in advertising; in distribution; in telecommunications; and even in copyright law. It’s all changing quickly, often in ways we haven’t even imagined yet.

In this whirlwind environment, a new wrinkle emerges almost every day. As I try to keep up with it, and figure out where it’s all going, I will offer many opinions — and probably be wrong more often than I’m right. So feel free to call me on anything.

Oh yeah, I’ll cover a bunch of other stuff too. Stay tuned.