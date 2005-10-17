Strange that Inform.com , the latest online newsreader, didn’t include its own much-promoted launch in today’s inaugural Lead Story headlines. It didn’t make its own business or tech sections either. Not even entertainment. Remarkable editorial restraint, I’d say, for a startup that touts itself as the “ultimate newspaper of the future,” according to the New York Times .

The future, we’re told, is mega-tagging, the site’s automated mathematical classification of news-article elements into related topics like industry, organization, person, place and product. That enables users (er, readers) to quickly dig deeper into breaking stories by searching a highly-structured list of relevant news devoid of the usual noise of most search-engine results. “Scientists have been trying to create a common semantic, or invent a mathematical schema, for describing the English language for years,” says Inform CEO Neal Goldman. “We’re doing it.”

Sounds newsworthy to me.