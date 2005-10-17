Ethics on the Web

Today’s Wall Street Journal sports a special section on corporate governance and ethics at work. On the inside front page, Barry Mitnick, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business, offers a handful of useful ethics resources available online and otherwise: (Subscription required.)
- The Ethics Resource Center
- The Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
- Business Ethics
- The Aspen Institute
- Ethics Newsline
- AACSB International’s Ethics Education Resource Center
- SOX-Online
What ethics resources and tools do you recommend?