Five Days, Ten Innovation Mindsets

Hi. Guest host Tom Kelley, just checking in. A Fast Company fan ever since Alan and Bill put the first issue together ten years ago, I’ve read the magazine through thick [literally] and thin, attended memorable Real Time live events, and even toured the magazine’s cool office space. This week, I have the distinct pleasure of guest-hosting FC NOW, though I confess that I’m usually more of a guest than a host in the blogosphere. I’ll do my best to make it an active conversation, partly by drawing on material from my new book, The Ten Faces of Innovation, ( www.tenfacesofinnovation.com ), which comes out on October 18.
Over the next five days, we’ll talk about how organizations can leverage creative roles like The Anthropologist and The Experience Architect to overcome the negativity of The Devil’s Advocate and build their capacity for practical innovation. Since I am a first-time blogger, I’d happily welcome any feedback, comments, or stories from the extended Fast Company family as the week goes on…