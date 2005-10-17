Five Days, Ten Innovation Mindsets

Hi. Guest host Tom Kelley, just checking in. A Fast Company fan ever since Alan and Bill put the first issue together ten years ago, I’ve read the magazine through thick [literally] and thin, attended memorable Real Time live events, and even toured the magazine’s cool office space. This week, I have the distinct pleasure of guest-hosting FC NOW, though I confess that I’m usually more of a guest than a host in the blogosphere. I’ll do my best to make it an active conversation, partly by drawing on material from my new book, The Ten Faces of Innovation, ( www.tenfacesofinnovation.com ), which comes out on October 18.