Travel-Friendly Togs and Tools

Every time I travel for business, I make a point of wearing shoes made of canvas and rubber. And almost every time, airport security folks ask that I take off my shoes, “just in case.” So I’m not convinced that travel-friendly clothes and gear is entirely worthwhile — after all, if security officials don’t know what’s safe and what’s not, how can they surely safely screen us citizens?
Regardless, I was pleased to come across a new Web site, Airport Friendly, that at least indentifies the togs and tools that may make it past the security gate more quickly and easily. Offering pointers to airport-friendly luggage, electronics, clothing, and accessories, the site goes far to help active business travelers make their way to the gates without hassle.