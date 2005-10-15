advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Travel-Friendly Togs and Tools

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Every time I travel for business, I make a point of wearing shoes made of canvas and rubber. And almost every time, airport security folks ask that I take off my shoes, “just in case.” So I’m not convinced that travel-friendly clothes and gear is entirely worthwhile — after all, if security officials don’t know what’s safe and what’s not, how can they surely safely screen us citizens?

Regardless, I was pleased to come across a new Web site, Airport Friendly, that at least indentifies the togs and tools that may make it past the security gate more quickly and easily. Offering pointers to airport-friendly luggage, electronics, clothing, and accessories, the site goes far to help active business travelers make their way to the gates without hassle.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life