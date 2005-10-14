advertisement
Guest Host: Faces of Innovation

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Next week, contributors to FC Now will be joined by Tom Kelley, general manager of IDEO and author of The 10 Faces of Innovation. As guest host, Kelley will expand on the ideas behind the book, share stories about his experience at IDEO, and discuss current examples of how design and innovation can go hand in hand. Join us Monday for what’s sure to be an interesting week!

