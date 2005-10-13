Storyboard Your Work Life

In the October issue, Paul Lukas considered the anti-PDA , the classic Moleskine notebook. I carry one with me all the time, and I recently became enamored with the maker’s storyboard style , which is perfect for storyboarding TV commercials, PowerPoint presentations, and even Web sites.

So I was pleased to receive an email from Avi Solomon today, expanding on how he uses storyboarding as a goal-setting tool. He’s used it to document his past — to better understand where he is — as well as to plan for his possible futures.

Solomon also refers to DIY Planner Storyboards, a downloadable PDF of 12 storyboard template pages you can use for any number of projects. A useful tool!