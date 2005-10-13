advertisement
Holiday of Rest

By Heath Row1 minute Read

National Boss Day falls on a Sunday this year — it’s every Oct. 16 — so take a moment tomorrow, Friday, to express appreciation to your immediate manager or company head.

The authors of the book Contented Cows Give Better Milk offer a downloadable article holding up some Boss Day rules for being a great boss.

And Company of Friends member Lisa Haneberg has published a new ebook, Nine Lives of Leadership, which draws on the knowledge of Peter Han, Laurence Haughton, Sally Hosghead, and Networking Resource Center contributor Keith Ferrazzi.

