An Apple a Month…

Tomorrow Apple is having another event announcing new products. While rumors persist of a video iPod, ThinkSecret.com believes there will be a new version of the standard iPod with 80GB, as well as upgraded Mac computers. Other rumors are colored iPods, including a pink Madonna-edition.

I blogged about the September 7 event when they announced the iPod Nano and Motorola’s ROKR iTunes phone. And here we are again, Jobs and Co. already generating buzz and speculation. Whatever the announcements are, the story for me is that they are even having announcements.

It’s only been a month; do they need to have another media circus? How quickly does Apple need to innovate to remain dominate in marketshare? With everybody craving a Nano, do they really need a new product launch so soon? And does Apple really need a huge event to maintain their dominate mindshare in the public? IPod has become a part of our culture–white has never been more popular.

At what point can such overt marketing be labeled self-indulgent? And can a company over-think and over-manage their product line?