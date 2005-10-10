Making Nice with Niches

Yesterday I went to Ikea. Looking over the room mock-ups, I was surprised to see mock-ups of stores as well. They were accompanied by signs appealing to small-business owners to buy Ikea furniture. But appealing to a group is different than serving it. Companies must do more than market to small business. They have to tailor their work to the group they are pursuing. The furniture in the Ikea “stores” was just bookcases and other display pieces. There was nothing there that suggested any degree of retooling for the niche. For success in new markets, bring them something new.