Birds of a Feather

Unless you regularly fly the same route , chances are slim you’ll have a chance to make plane friends while traveling on business. This is more likely in a ground-based commute. One friend of mine has “bus friends” he spends time with now that he’s gotten to know them during the morning bus commute.

A new service, AirTroductions aims to make making such connections easier. Members enter their flight plans, and if another member is on your flight, you’re encouraged to ask the stewards to seat you next to each other.

With a limited membership, chances are slim that you’ll fly with another member — at least for now. But as the service grows, the skies could become much friendlier.