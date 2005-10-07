Web 2.0: Wish You Were Here

I’ve been ducking in and out of the Web 2.0 Conference in San Francisco this week, and it has been pretty consistently great. Just to name drop for a moment: the coffee breaks offered the chance to sip java with the likes of former FCC chairman Michael Powell, Release 1.0 founder Esther Dyson, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, and InterActive Corp. CEO Barry Diller.

The idea underlying the event is that we’re in the midst of a Web renaissance. Hosts John Battelle and Tim O’Reilly would tell you that the Web 2.0 era is about APIs, third-party developers, “lightweight” business models, AJAX, RSS, mash-ups, and so on. But I think it can be explained without resorting to wonky acronyms: this second generation of the Web is fertile, energetic and interesting because four things have happened.

People understand how to use the Web, and it’s part of most people’s daily routine. There are more broadband Web users now than dial-up users in the U.S. Businesses have grasped how the Web can make them more efficient, and bring them closer to customers. And finally, it’s a lot easier to set up a Web service or build a Web-based software product today – there are puzzle pieces and components (many of them open source) that you can grab and put together, rather than creating every little chunk of software yourself, as was required back in the mid-1990s.

Those four dynamics are creating a crop of really interesting new companies, whether you want to slap the Web 2.0 label on, or not.

Just a couple interesting moments from the conference today (Friday):

– A cameo appearance by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who apparently came up to conference co-host John Battelle and asked if he could speak at the last minute. (Earlier in the day, Google had unveiled new software for reading blogs, Google Reader.) These days, it seems like whenever Google unveils a new product, the start-up world shivers: what does this mean for us? (Much the same way as people used to worry, a decade ago, about what Microsoft would do next.) Brin, who showed up wearing a Blogger t-shirt, seems incapable of playing the role of an industry gorilla: he still looks like a grad student who slept in. Brin said that start-ups who work in the same space as Google can be successful…in part because they might be acquired by Google’s rivals, particularly Yahoo, AOL and Microsoft.