What a Tangled Web We’ve Weaved

Netcraft’s latest survey revealed that Internet growth for this year is the highest that has ever been–17.5 million new sites, and the year is not over. The previous record was 16 million added sites at the height of the boom in 2000. Many people are saying Google has brought a second Internet boom, with an edge of fear in their voices. Will we have another bubble too?

I think this time the exponential growth being seen is actual success, and not the inflated numbers from prospectors looking for gold in them thar hills. It took a few extra years, but the Internet has finally lived up to its promise of changing every facet of our society. Of course the growth will inevitably slow down, but then something else will come around and change computing. That’s the nature of progress.

Still, there are always pitfalls to avoid: brands overextending themselves, partnerships that result in little innovation, or services that debut too early to find the right audience. What do you think businesses should be cautious of as this second boom builds?