Overthrowing Overtime

This March, Linda Tischler posted an FC Now entry about a controversy over overtime at Electronic Arts. Today’s Wall Street Journal reports that the company has agreed to settle the lawsuit . (Subscription required.)

So doing, EA will reclassify some jobs as being open to overtime pay. Reporter Nick Wingfield suggests that the settlement could lead to additional litigation in the high-tech industry, where people regularly put in long hours because of other incentives, say, stock options.

I may be daft, but I’m slightly confused. If you’re salaried — with stock options — overtime doesn’t enter into it. And if you’re hourly — in which case overtime is an issue — stock options don’t enter into it. Is the basis of this case solely that EA wasn’t paying hourly people adequately for the hours they worked? Or am I missing something?