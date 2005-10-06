Overthrowing Overtime

This March, Linda Tischler posted an FC Now entry about a controversy over overtime at Electronic Arts. Today’s Wall Street Journal reports that the company has agreed to settle the lawsuit. (Subscription required.)
So doing, EA will reclassify some jobs as being open to overtime pay. Reporter Nick Wingfield suggests that the settlement could lead to additional litigation in the high-tech industry, where people regularly put in long hours because of other incentives, say, stock options.
I may be daft, but I’m slightly confused. If you’re salaried — with stock options — overtime doesn’t enter into it. And if you’re hourly — in which case overtime is an issue — stock options don’t enter into it. Is the basis of this case solely that EA wasn’t paying hourly people adequately for the hours they worked? Or am I missing something?