Fast Company… on the Air!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fast Company‘s Michael Prospero will appear on the Joan Hamburg show on WOR radio (710 AM) in New York at 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. He will discuss the hot jobs and careers in the coming years. Tune in if you’re able!

