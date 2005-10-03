Two German students have invented a plastic coaster that detects when a mug of beer is getting low and tells the bartender. The concept of sensors and computer chips being applied to everything to create a smart environment is not a new one. But, this beer application is clearly a novel approach.

As computer chips get cheaper and smaller there will be more affordable products featuring such technology. Any business that would want to take advantage of this development would need to start preparing now. How else will we get beds that tell us when to flip the mattress? Refrigerators that inform us when milk expires? Or perhaps kitty litter pans that beep when appropriate? When everyone has these tiny advancements, we’ll all be having Jetson moments.

What “smart” technology do you want to see?