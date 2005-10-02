advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

American Idol Comes to Internet Ad Campaigns

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Check out this site from Eurostar, the Channel Tunnel train. Now that consumers are collectively choosing the next pop star and the kind of wedding dress a bride should wear in her wedding (the Today Show’s wedding stunts), why shouldn’t online marketers let them choose the star of an Internet campaign? Sometimes, you gotta wonder: is the American Idol phenomenon a smart tapping of the collective consciousness, a la James Surowiecki, or is it a sign that we are hopelessly unable to make a decision anymore without the help of thousands of other people’s input? What do you think?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life