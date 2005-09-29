First Impression Area

Today’s New York Times includes a feature on part-time office spaces used by smaller companies and independent workers. The idea is nothing new. Companies such as Regus Business Centres and even Kinko’s can offer people tools and services not easily attained independently.

But the article also raises bigger questions. If these shared-service office facilities help smaller organizations maintain the trappings of larger, more monied counterparts, what can larger companies learn from that? When someone walks into your company, what’s the first thing they see? Feel? When someone enters your personal work space, what impression do they get? This piece made me tidy up my desk.