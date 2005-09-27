Buh-Bye Now

HK Bain, CEO of Digitech Systems, a document management company with 65 employees, has an interesting approach to keeping his company a collegial place to work: He requires every employee to stop by his office and say good-bye on the way out the door. And since Bain refuses to close his door–ever–(for personnel matters, he simply lowers his voice a little bit), this means that come 5 or so on a Friday, his office can get pretty crowded. It also means that Bain is the last to leave–and that he knows all about that “dentist appointment” you need to get to. Bain says he’s not a stickler about hours, and believes that people should get home at a reasonable time. It’s pretty unusual for any company, not to mention a software company. So who thinks this is a management practice worth emulating?