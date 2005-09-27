advertisement
CEO, Speak!

By Heath Row

When was the last time you saw your boss or company head speak to a large group of people? What worked well? Fell flat? When was the last time you saw your CEO address a group of strangers? How’d that performance go?

Even in these days of avoiding celebrity CEOs and cults of personality, how a leader speaks in public is still an important indicator of their leadership style, as well as organizational performance and potential.

Cases in point: these recent graduation speeches by business leaders. How important do you think public speaking is? What tools and resources do you recommend to improve podium presence?

