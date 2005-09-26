Nanobots: It’s No Nonsense

This story tickles the sci-fi geek in me. While many view nanobots as a pipedream, the development of these cancer-detecting nanowires is a clear indicator that nanotechnology is progressing in so many sectors, from computing to biotechnology. And while there is still much research ahead, I think we are beginning to see tangible results. The next decade should be transformative .

It seems the next big boom will be more companies diversifying into nanotechnology projects related to their industries or markets. Molecular manipulation should touch all types of products or services. Even so, let’s just hope that expectations remain realistic and businesses aren’t overwhelmed by the hype. Still, innovations are coming, if we remain patient.

What nanotechnology research impresses you? What nanotechnology are you looking forward to?