Feedback and Forth

FC Now reader Marcial Losada emailed us yesterday afternoon about a study he’d done on positive affect and the complex dynamics of human flourishing. Basically, the ratio of positive to negative feedback can make a major difference in improving performance. In the resulting report, “the authors predict that a ratio of positive to negative affect at or above 2.9 will characterize individuals in flourishing mental health.”
How often do you praise colleagues? Employees? How often do you criticize them? Three to one is the best balance you could strike.