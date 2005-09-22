TV… &L Statement

Now, I’m not suggesting that any Fast Company readers face financial difficulty, but a new reality TV show project piqued my interest today. Production companies behind programs like “Modern Marvels” and “Joe Somebody” have teamed up with financial expert Peter Bielagus, author of the Getting Loaded book series and Mastering Your Personal Finances.

The makers of the Money Makeover Show are looking for “unusual, extreme, and entertaining stories about real money messes from funny, outgoing and interesting people who are starting their financial life off on the wrong foot.” The biggest turnaround tale could well receive a money makeover.

If you know anyone who needs to learn about money and the meaning of life or what their 401(k) may be trying to tell them, help spread the word. You could save a financial life.