Giving Credit

It’s been awhile since an FC Now entry has taken a look at innovation in the credit card industry . Long-standing, silver-haired American Express is beginning to target a younger, “cooler” crowd .

While the company’s Blue program seemed promising at launch, I’m curious whether this new approach bodes ill for its success. Blue was cool: a high-design smart card that… turned out not to be so smart once I got mine in the mail.

Now Amex hopes that its In:NYC program — as well as its counterparts In:Chicago and In:LA — will help buoy a shrinking market as young people increasingly turn to debit cards. Somewhat similar to the Marquis Jet card — look for the October issue of Fast Company — the card promises access to elite products and services.

Is this on brand for Amex? Off brand? Should credit cards be designed for specific urban areas?

(A subscription is required to access Wall Street Journal articles online.)