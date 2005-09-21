Changing China

In a press release, Lenovo announced they are opening a second Innovation Center. As with the first center that they opened Raleigh, North Carolina in May, it is a collaboration with Intel, IBM, LANDesk, Microsoft, and Symantec. The difference this time is that the second Innovation Center is at Beijing, China. Some will see this as a sign of China’s rising economic power. But it may be more than that.

This is an instance of intellectual offshoring. And I don’t mean that in a bad way. China, long a manufacturing and production behemoth, may be moving toward ideas and innovation. It could have a global impact. But what does that mean for other companies? Greater competition, which leads to greater innovation. It is the essence of Capitalism.

What do you think this development means for the future?