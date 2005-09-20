Culture Clash

Today’s Wall Street Journal includes a fun piece on corporate culture gone wrong . Among the horror stories: a Stepford Wives Club, executives praying that employees have children, cultish affection for charts and diagrams, and costume parties.

What’s interesting is that people often can’t see such things coming: “The organization is a very powerful socializing force,” says John Schermerhorn, professor of management at Ohio University. “The feeling of belonging overrides what exactly it is you’re belonging to.”

What stories can you share about corporate culture run amuck?

