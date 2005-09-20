advertisement
Books Worth a Look

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Financial Times and Goldman Sachs have announced the finalists in this year’s Book of the Year Award, which include:

  • John Battelle, The Search
  • Thomas Friedman, The World Is Flat
  • Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner, Freakonomics
  • Constantinos C. Markides and Paul A. Geroski, Fast Second
  • Pietra Rivoli, The Travels of a T-Shirt in the Global Economy
  • James B. Stewart, Disneywar

Rivoli’s book was featured in the Fast Company book club earlier this year. It’s not too late for summer reading!

