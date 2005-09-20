Books Worth a Look

The Financial Times and Goldman Sachs have announced the finalists in this year’s Book of the Year Award, which include:
- John Battelle, The Search
- Thomas Friedman, The World Is Flat
- Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner, Freakonomics
- Constantinos C. Markides and Paul A. Geroski, Fast Second
- Pietra Rivoli, The Travels of a T-Shirt in the Global Economy
- James B. Stewart, Disneywar
Rivoli’s book was featured in the Fast Company book club earlier this year. It’s not too late for summer reading!