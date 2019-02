A lot of froth this weekend over Kidsbeer , a Japanese beer-like soda for toddler tipplers that’s looking to expand into European and North American markets.

Consumer protection groups here are up in arms about the stuff, which the New York Times calls a “cola that masquerades as an alcoholic drink.” So how’s that different from Budweiser, Miller and most American domestic beer? Europe and Canada aside, the Japanese may well find tough competition in the U.S. fake beer market.