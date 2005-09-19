Office Space Race

Your goal: Establish more than 500 new office locations in the next five years. Sound daunting? Heck yeah. And while the General Services Administration’s end goal — the 2010 census — may seem daunting enough itself, the work needed to even support that effort will be a study of planning, logistics, and execution.

The GSA hopes that, working with Siebel, it’ll face fewer challenges using customer relationship management software. While CRM isn’t new, it’s still relatively new to the government sector.

Officials using the software will be able to access information such as furniture delivery schedules and telecommunications wiring plans and know whom to call with questions or concerns.

550 offices established in just a few years? Wow. Hope this helps.