An Apple (Employee) a Day…

Years ago, the Fast Company Consultant Debunking Unit sent the idea that people should “bet on the jockey, not on the horse” to the glue factory. Yet the idea persists. A recent BusinessWeek feature on the creative fates of Apple alumni takes a look at the collaborative value of horse (company) and rider (staff).

The article takes a look at what Apple does in terms of culture and organizational design to foster such crackerjack talent. A sidebar slideshow features designers such as Susan Kare to catch up with the impact they’ve had on Amazon, Dell, the Sidekick hiptop, and Electronic Arts. Already, it’s an impressive lineage — and one that shows that the horse and the jockey are important.