An Apple (Employee) a Day…

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Years ago, the Fast Company Consultant Debunking Unit sent the idea that people should “bet on the jockey, not on the horse” to the glue factory. Yet the idea persists. A recent BusinessWeek feature on the creative fates of Apple alumni takes a look at the collaborative value of horse (company) and rider (staff).

The article takes a look at what Apple does in terms of culture and organizational design to foster such crackerjack talent. A sidebar slideshow features designers such as Susan Kare to catch up with the impact they’ve had on Amazon, Dell, the Sidekick hiptop, and Electronic Arts. Already, it’s an impressive lineage — and one that shows that the horse and the jockey are important.

