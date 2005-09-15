What’s on the Monitor Tonight?

Yahoo!’s new e-reporter, Kevin Sites , isn’t the first on-air personality to find the Internet. Scores more have defected from large and smaller TV stations across the country and around the world, bringing with them writers, producers and assorted dealmakers . They’re lured by faster turnaround times, lower overhead and younger viewers, possibly hundreds of millions of them. Best of all, it offers that rare chance to get in on the ground floor of an emerging broadcast medium still finding its feet.

On their end, AOL and Yahoo!, each with deep pockets, have stepped up efforts to poach talent from traditional media. Like Sites’s new boss, Lloyd Braun, the former chairman of ABC. Or Ira Kurgan, who left Fox for Yahoo! In turn, they’ve shepherded over entire sales divisions; old-school television execs charged with turning original, interactive online content into broadcast dollars. It’s a chestnut few print and TV outlets have cracked.

What’s certain is the broadcast programming market, for both news and entertainment, will soon be unrecognizable. Are we seeing the beginning of eHollywood?