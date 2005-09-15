In the Company of Curmudgeons

David Spade’s new TV show , which debuts tonight, raises some interesting questions about the role of industry spokespeople and commentators. Some speculate that Spade’s no-holds-barred criticism of Hollywood figures and foibles may be a risky career move.

Being lively and outspoken — and speaking truth to power — can elevate your standing in an industry or profession — think Christopher Locke in the marketing world or Salesforce.com’s Marc Benioff. Being colorful can also attract criticism of its own — and perhaps career calamity.

We saw some of that in a response to the recent Why We Hate HR feature. What sacred cows do you think exist in the world of work? Is it worth the risk of career suicide to debunk them?