Business Cycles Lite

By Heath Row1 minute Read

We have to wait till May for the next formal Bike to Work Week, but it’s never too soon to reconsider ways to improve your commute.

Today’s New York Times includes a quick item on new-school fold-up bikes that could do just that. Worry no more about intermodal transfers, where to lock up your bike, etc. — just fold it down and stow it in your office.

Among the models considered:

Any fold-up riders reading FC Now? What do you recommend?

