Business Cycles Lite

We have to wait till May for the next formal Bike to Work Week , but it’s never too soon to reconsider ways to improve your commute .

Today’s New York Times includes a quick item on new-school fold-up bikes that could do just that. Worry no more about intermodal transfers, where to lock up your bike, etc. — just fold it down and stow it in your office.

Among the models considered:

Any fold-up riders reading FC Now? What do you recommend?