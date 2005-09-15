Next: iPod Hearing Aids?

A new Wired article states that younger generations are experiencing hearing damage equal to older adults due to prolonged use of portable music players at high volumes.

I watch my volume, but most don’t (for the record, one study suggests that listening one hour a day at 60% volume is safe). I have co-workers who listen while they work as much as three hours daily. Should manufacturers warn people of this danger (and not just in the instruction booklets)? Or maybe volume levels should be regulated by the electronics companies?

What’s the responsibility of the manufacturer? Warnings, technical tweaks, anything?