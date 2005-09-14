Microsoft Defector Gagged

Kai-fu Lee, the former Microsoft executive, is heading to Google to help launch a research center in China. Only he’s barred from working, consulting or even chatting around the watercooler about search and language technologies. That or anything else he picked up at Microsoft.
The drawn out court battle leading to yesterday’s decision — not quite the restraining order Microsoft sought — is part of a growing turf war with Google. But, given Lee’s profile in China, could it also be a high-priced public service ad for intellectual property rights in the Chinese market?